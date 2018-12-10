Head to Head Contrast: RingCentral (RNG) & Proofpoint (PFPT)

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Proofpoint and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint -14.08% -11.86% -3.73% RingCentral -4.25% -3.64% -1.38%

Volatility & Risk

Proofpoint has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Proofpoint and RingCentral, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint 0 1 20 0 2.95 RingCentral 0 2 12 0 2.86

Proofpoint presently has a consensus price target of $124.90, suggesting a potential upside of 36.83%. RingCentral has a consensus price target of $90.14, suggesting a potential upside of 12.99%. Given Proofpoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than RingCentral.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Proofpoint and RingCentral’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint $515.29 million 9.68 -$84.33 million ($1.31) -69.68 RingCentral $501.53 million 12.78 -$26.14 million ($0.35) -227.94

RingCentral has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proofpoint. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Proofpoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Proofpoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Proofpoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides solutions for email security, such as enterprise protection, email fraud defense, and email continuity offerings; advanced threat products, including solutions to protect organizations across threat vectors, including email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications; a suite of security solutions comprising data loss prevention, encryption, data discover for data at rest, enterprise archive, eDiscovery analytics, and supervision; and digital risk protection suite that enables organizations to look beyond their borders for threats targeting their customers across email phishing, malicious Web domains, fraudulent mobile apps, and fraudulent social media accounts. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center that provides a cloud based contact center solution, which delivers omni-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. RingCentral, Inc. serves a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents and channel partners. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

