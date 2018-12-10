Head-To-Head Review: Universal Electronics (UEIC) vs. Koss (KOSS)

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) and Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Koss alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Koss and Universal Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koss 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Electronics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Universal Electronics has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.25%. Given Universal Electronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than Koss.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Koss shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of Koss shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Universal Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Koss and Universal Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koss -14.36% -2.17% -1.55% Universal Electronics 0.89% 11.88% 5.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Koss and Universal Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koss $23.51 million 0.63 -$3.38 million N/A N/A Universal Electronics $695.79 million 0.61 -$10.32 million $2.81 10.99

Koss has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Universal Electronics.

Volatility and Risk

Koss has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Electronics has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Universal Electronics beats Koss on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. The company sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, Internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It also sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It also provides proprietary and standards-based RF sensors designed for residential security, safety, and automation applications; AV accessories; and wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers, and connected accessories for intelligent energy management systems. In addition, the company licenses intellectual property comprising its patented technologies, trademarks, and database of home connectivity software and control codes. It serves cable and satellite television service providers, and original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers; hospitality system integrators; and retail, private label, pro-security installation, and personal computing companies. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors in the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the Middle East, Mexico, Latin America, the People's Republic of China, various countries in Asia, and internationally under the One For All and Nevo brands. Universal Electronics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.