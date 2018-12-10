Head-To-Head Survey: Lam Research (LRCX) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGY)

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Lam Research has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lam Research pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Lam Research pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lam Research has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lam Research and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lam Research $11.08 billion 1.93 $2.38 billion $17.87 7.72 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.20 billion 0.93 $274.97 million $1.39 18.17

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. Lam Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lam Research and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lam Research 0 8 14 0 2.64 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lam Research presently has a consensus target price of $222.58, indicating a potential upside of 61.26%. Given Lam Research’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lam Research is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Lam Research and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lam Research 21.26% 49.80% 25.01% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 4.21% 7.98% 3.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Lam Research shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lam Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lam Research beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products. It also provides Flex for dielectric etch applications; Kiyo for conductor etch applications; Syndion for through-silicon via etch applications; and Versys metal products for metal etch processes. In addition, the company offers Coronus bevel clean products to enhance die yield; and Da Vinci, DV-Prime, EOS, SP to address a range of wafer cleaning. Further, it provides Metryx mass metrology systems for high aspect ratio etch, conformal and ALD/sidewall deposition, horizontal processing, film density monitoring, carbon mask open, and wafer cleaning/polymer removal applications; and legacy products. Lam Research Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the food and beverages, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

