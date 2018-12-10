Head-To-Head Survey: Univar (UNVR) vs. KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (KURRY)

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) and KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Univar and KURARAY CO LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univar 0 2 4 1 2.86 KURARAY CO LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Univar presently has a consensus price target of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 59.43%. Given Univar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Univar is more favorable than KURARAY CO LTD/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

Univar has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KURARAY CO LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Univar does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Univar and KURARAY CO LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univar 2.30% 19.82% 4.08% KURARAY CO LTD/ADR 9.38% 10.53% 6.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Univar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of KURARAY CO LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Univar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Univar and KURARAY CO LTD/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univar $8.25 billion 0.32 $119.80 million $1.39 13.42 KURARAY CO LTD/ADR $4.61 billion 1.13 $477.05 million N/A N/A

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Univar.

Summary

Univar beats KURARAY CO LTD/ADR on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. The company also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, sealants, acids, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacture of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines. In addition, it offers thickeners, emulsifiers, sweeteners, preservatives, leavening agents, and humectants, as well as texturizer and fat replacement products that include xanthan gum, locust bean gum, cellulosics, and guar gum; acidulants and alkalis; and supplements and related products. Further, the company provides chemicals and services, as well as specialty blended products for the energy sector; surfactants, emollients, emulsifiers, rheology modifiers, active ingredients, colors, preservatives, and processing aids for the personal care industry; pharmaceutical ingredients and products, such as aspirin, ascorbic acid, caffeine, and ibuprofen, as well as excipients, which include phosphates, polyethylene glycols, polysorbates, methylcellulose, stearyl alcohol, and stearates. Additionally, the company offers transportation and warehousing infrastructure, and chemicals and hazardous materials handling, as well as waste management services. It distributes its products through warehouse and direct-to-consumer delivery channels. Univar Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Kuraray Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance materials, medical products, and others products worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers functional resins and films, including polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and others; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal display televisions, mobile phone screens, and others; water-soluble PVA films for water soluble delivery system and others; PVB films for use as interlayers for laminated safety glass and photovoltaic module encapsulation; EVAL resins and films for food packaging, automobile tanks/vacuum insulation panels, refrigerators, and others; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for fresh food packaging and industrial uses. Its Isoprene segment produces isoprene chemicals; thermoplastic elastomers; heat-resistant polyamide resins; liquid rubber as additive agent for automobile tires and others; and acrylic thermoplastic elastomers. The company's Functional Materials segment offers man made leather products; methacrylic resins for LCDs, automobile light covers, signboards, construction materials, and others; and dental materials for treating cavities. Its Fibers and Textile segment provides PVA fibers, which are reinforcing materials for cement, concrete, and others; non-woven fabrics for everyday goods, industrial products, and others; hook and loop fasteners for clothing, sporting goods, industrial materials, and others; and polyarylate fibers for rope, fishing net, and other industrial products. The company's Trading segment engages in the import, export, and wholesale of fibers and textiles, including polyester filaments and chemicals. Its Others segment offers membranes, activated carbons, and others. The company also engages in water purification, wastewater treatment, ballast water management system, and other businesses. Kuraray Co., Ltd. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

