Healthequity (HQY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Healthequity to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Healthequity from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthequity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Healthequity from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. Healthequity has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $101.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 126.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Healthequity had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Healthequity will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $348,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,048,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,400. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the 2nd quarter worth about $845,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 65,235 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

