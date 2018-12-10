Hedge (HDG) Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Hedge (CURRENCY:HDG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last seven days, Hedge has traded up 47.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hedge has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $0.00 worth of Hedge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedge token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00007509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.02712910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00135125 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00173487 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.16 or 0.09144913 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedge Token Profile

Hedge’s genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Hedge’s total supply is 5,100,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,709,674 tokens. Hedge’s official Twitter account is @hedgetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedge is /r/hedgetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedge is www.hedge-crypto.com. Hedge’s official message board is t.me/joinchat/F5fglQ7DVPV2wi4JK8Mw9A.

Buying and Selling Hedge

Hedge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedge using one of the exchanges listed above.

