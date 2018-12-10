Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) Given a €110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Societe Generale set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Main First Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($152.33) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €113.52 ($132.00).

HEN3 stock opened at €99.44 ($115.63) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

