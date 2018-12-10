Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLF. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

In other news, COO David Pezzullo sold 99,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $5,522,088.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 315.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth $139,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1,979.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 115.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth $185,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLF traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.00. 1,274,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,346. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $33.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 82.17%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

