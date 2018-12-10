Hero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0213 on Major Exchanges

Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Hero token can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hero has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $80.00 worth of Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hero has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.29 or 0.02775347 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00133359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00174869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.64 or 0.09428160 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Hero

Hero’s launch date was March 8th, 2018. Hero’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Hero’s official Twitter account is @herotokenio. The official website for Hero is herotoken.io. The official message board for Hero is medium.com/@HeroToken. The Reddit community for Hero is /r/HeroToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hero

Hero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

