Hexx Market Cap Reaches $400,712.00 (HXX)

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Hexx has a market capitalization of $400,712.00 and approximately $97.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hexx coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00006159 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Hexx has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,501.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.02614401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.12 or 0.03055826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00705432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.01273213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00111625 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.01621244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00343617 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00024218 BTC.

Hexx Profile

Hexx (CRYPTO:HXX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,856,080 coins. The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hexx is hexxcoin.net. Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin.

Buying and Selling Hexx

Hexx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hexx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hexx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

