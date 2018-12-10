Highland Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,000 Universal Display Co. (OLED)

Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 125.0% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 66,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 37,158 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter worth $430,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 13.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Stelliam Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 16.0% in the second quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP now owns 174,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 5.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $95.38 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $77.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLED shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

In other Universal Display news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $342,712.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $970,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,016,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Highland Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,000 Universal Display Co. (OLED)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/highland-capital-management-lp-acquires-shares-of-12000-universal-display-co-oled.html.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.