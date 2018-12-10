Highland Capital Management LP Sells 14,000 Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (BMA)

Highland Capital Management LP lowered its position in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Banco Macro worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 662.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,126,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,976,000 after buying an additional 1,847,464 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth $18,920,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 849.5% during the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 465,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,351,000 after purchasing an additional 416,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,070,000 after purchasing an additional 312,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth $1,915,000. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BMA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Macro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of BMA stock opened at $42.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.90. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

