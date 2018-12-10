Media coverage about Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) has trended very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hitachi earned a media sentiment score of 3.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

Get Hitachi alerts:

HTHIY opened at $56.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.99. Hitachi has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hitachi (HTHIY) Getting Very Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/hitachi-hthiy-getting-very-positive-media-coverage-report-finds.html.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.