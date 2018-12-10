Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Stake Lowered by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,150 shares during the period. Home Bancshares makes up 1.3% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Home Bancshares worth $12,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,705,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,003,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,764,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,868,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $17.83 on Monday. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $171.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, insider Tracy French bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,569.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Stake Lowered by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/home-bancshares-inc-homb-stake-lowered-by-grandeur-peak-global-advisors-llc.html.

Home Bancshares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.