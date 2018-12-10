HomeStreet Inc (HMST) Receives $30.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,278. The firm has a market cap of $651.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.14 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,735,000 after acquiring an additional 114,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HomeStreet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 47.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,018,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 330,003 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 11.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 902,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,339,000 after acquiring an additional 94,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

