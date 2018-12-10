Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 9,023 Shares of Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 61,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 81,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $67.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $66.94 and a 52 week high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $241,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Longbow Research set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

