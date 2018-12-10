Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,129 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of First American Financial worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

FAF opened at $45.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.85. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $62.71.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.09%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

