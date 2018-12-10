Humana Inc (HUM) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3,030.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,217,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,954,786 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 1.3% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital International Investors owned about 5.99% of Humana worth $2,781,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,296,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Humana by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,870,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Humana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $318.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.10.
In related news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total transaction of $1,576,379.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,398.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Humana stock opened at $306.00 on Monday. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $242.00 and a twelve month high of $355.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.
