Humanscape Market Capitalization Tops $4.28 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 10th. Humanscape has a market cap of $4.28 million and $15,192.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, CPDAX and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 125,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,324,300,613 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CPDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

