Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Stake Lessened by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,357,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,967 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $50,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,429,000. WEALTHFRONT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 94,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,815,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,775,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,485,000 after buying an additional 978,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.26. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 42,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $624,633.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 17,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $235,805.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,018.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

