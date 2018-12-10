Huntsman Co. (HUN) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,985 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.11% of Huntsman worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 200.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 83,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 61,187 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rohit Aggarwal sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $172,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Huntsman acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $497,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,956,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,631,345.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,782 shares of company stock valued at $731,992. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntsman stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.69.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Citigroup lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

