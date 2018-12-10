Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Insider Purchases $24,356.32 in Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) insider John C. Butler, Jr. bought 382 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.76 per share, with a total value of $24,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HY stock opened at $60.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.17. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $782.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.20 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,958,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,522,000 after purchasing an additional 73,639 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 697,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

