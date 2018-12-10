iBTC Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One iBTC token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). iBTC has a market capitalization of $30,457.00 and $34.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iBTC has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.15 or 0.02736198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00135219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00174643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.12 or 0.09353697 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,403,993 tokens. The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken.

Buying and Selling iBTC

iBTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

