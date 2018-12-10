IDEX Co. (IEX) Position Increased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter valued at $3,508,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IDEX by 3.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter valued at $3,699,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter valued at $344,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

IDEX stock opened at $133.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.41. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $123.47 and a one year high of $157.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.94 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

