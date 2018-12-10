IDEX Co. (IEX) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,995 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,187 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 16.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 29.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $133.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $123.47 and a 52 week high of $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.94 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.54%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

