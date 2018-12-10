Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce $3.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.67 billion and the lowest is $3.59 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 63.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $148.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $131.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $133.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.63.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $130.20. 63,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $119.38 and a 12-month high of $179.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 540.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 220.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

