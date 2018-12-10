Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Receives “Hold” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $131.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.69.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $129.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $119.38 and a 12-month high of $179.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 63.11%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 60.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 540.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 220.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 277.2% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 180.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Analyst Recommendations for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply