Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Receives “Hold” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $131.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.69.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $129.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $119.38 and a 12-month high of $179.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 63.11%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 60.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 540.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 220.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 277.2% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 180.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

