Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) EVP Sells $329,690.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) EVP Marc Stapley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $329,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,374.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Stapley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 7th, Marc Stapley sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.68, for a total value of $336,680.00.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $321.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.51 and a 12-month high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 21.09%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Illumina from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Illumina to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 2,670.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Illumina by 152.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 399 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Illumina by 3,192.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 428 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

