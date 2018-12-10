Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) and Midwest Energy Emissions (MEEC) Critical Survey

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) and Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Image Sensing Systems and Midwest Energy Emissions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Image Sensing Systems $14.52 million 2.03 $2.07 million N/A N/A Midwest Energy Emissions $27.50 million 0.90 -$2.90 million ($0.03) -10.84

Image Sensing Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Midwest Energy Emissions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Image Sensing Systems and Midwest Energy Emissions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Image Sensing Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Midwest Energy Emissions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Image Sensing Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Image Sensing Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Midwest Energy Emissions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Image Sensing Systems and Midwest Energy Emissions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Sensing Systems 13.29% 22.17% 17.84% Midwest Energy Emissions -43.83% N/A -70.47%

Risk and Volatility

Image Sensing Systems has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midwest Energy Emissions has a beta of -0.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Image Sensing Systems beats Midwest Energy Emissions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. The company provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. It markets and sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Lewis Center, Ohio.

