Independent Research Analysts Give Bayer (BAYN) a €69.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAYN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Societe Generale set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €88.50 ($102.91) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayer has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.80 ($105.58).

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €63.43 ($73.76) on Thursday. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

