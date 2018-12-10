Indorse Token (IND) Price Tops $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Indorse Token has a market cap of $390,860.00 and $13,695.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC and RightBTC. During the last week, Indorse Token has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.02712910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00135125 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00173487 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.16 or 0.09144913 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,142,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse.

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Gatecoin, YoBit, Liqui, HitBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

