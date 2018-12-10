Industrea Acquisition Corp (INDU) Holdings Reduced by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its position in Industrea Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:INDU) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,201 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Industrea Acquisition were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Industrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Industrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees bought a new position in Industrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Industrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new position in Industrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,080,000.

INDU stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Industrea Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

In other Industrea Acquisition news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $6,387,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Industrea Acquisition Profile

Industrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute an initial business combination with the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

