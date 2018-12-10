Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) Receives $10.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

INOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

In other Inovalon news, COO Jason Capitel purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 357,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,632.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,983,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 158,620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Inovalon by 55.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Inovalon by 6.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 127,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Inovalon by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 30,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inovalon by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares in the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INOV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. 11,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.53 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

