Insider Buying: Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Major Shareholder Buys $3,594,693.00 in Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 135,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $3,594,693.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Tuesday, December 4th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $2,667,000.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.54 per share, with a total value of $2,754,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 72,924 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $2,060,103.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 965,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.09 per share, with a total value of $27,106,850.00.

On Thursday, October 25th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 102,193 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.46 per share, with a total value of $2,908,412.78.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 815,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $23,846,900.00.

NYSE APO opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $497.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,536,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,434,000 after purchasing an additional 737,410 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Insider Buying: Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Major Shareholder Buys $3,594,693.00 in Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/insider-buying-apollo-global-management-llc-apo-major-shareholder-buys-3594693-00-in-stock.html.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.