Insider Buying: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG) Director Purchases C$18,150.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$18,150.00.

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 29th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk bought 2,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.52 per share, with a total value of C$13,040.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk bought 3,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$20,400.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk bought 3,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00.

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$6.20 on Monday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.92 and a twelve month high of C$10.44.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.209999996612903 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

