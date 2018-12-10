Insider Buying: Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.80. 1,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,484. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $172.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.65.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 382,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 104,230 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRVS shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

