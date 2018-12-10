Insider Buying: First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Director Acquires $14,929.20 in Stock

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Director Luke A. Latimer purchased 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $14,929.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $83.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

First Commonwealth Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. B. Riley upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,063,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,271,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 19.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,401,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,876,000 after purchasing an additional 240,823 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

