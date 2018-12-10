Insider Buying: Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,275,000.00 in Stock

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 250,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $2,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Deer Park Road Management Comp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

On Thursday, November 29th, Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 300,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,577,000.00.

NYSE:RESI opened at $9.69 on Monday. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.93). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 85.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $48.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Front Yard Residential during the third quarter worth $171,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Front Yard Residential during the third quarter worth $189,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Front Yard Residential during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Front Yard Residential during the third quarter worth $339,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RESI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,275,000.00 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/insider-buying-front-yard-residential-corp-resi-major-shareholder-acquires-2275000-00-in-stock.html.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.