Insider Buying: Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Director Acquires 3,892 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. acquired 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,438.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,877.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.31. 107,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,389. Independent Bank Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,098 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,393,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 999,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 160,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBCP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/insider-buying-independent-bank-co-mi-ibcp-director-acquires-3892-shares-of-stock.html.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.