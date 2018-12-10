Insider Buying: Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (MDI) Director Purchases C$21,000.00 in Stock

Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (TSE:MDI) Director David Buchanan Tennant purchased 4,200 shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

David Buchanan Tennant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 12th, David Buchanan Tennant purchased 3,000 shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.93 per share, with a total value of C$14,790.00.

MDI stock opened at C$4.90 on Monday. Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.17 and a 12-month high of C$7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Beacon Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

About Major Drilling Group Int’l

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

