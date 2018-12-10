Insider Buying: Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS) Director Acquires $249,606.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Robert J. Weyers bought 4,900 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $249,606.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $51.49 on Monday. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $490.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $37.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 10,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1,319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

