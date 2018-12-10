Insider Buying: Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) CFO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) CFO Richard T. Marabito bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,614 shares in the company, valued at $576,480.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ZEUS traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.95. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $192.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

ZEUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Olympic Steel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Olympic Steel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Olympic Steel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,334,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) CFO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/insider-buying-olympic-steel-inc-zeus-cfo-acquires-3000-shares-of-stock.html.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.