Insider Buying: RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Major Shareholder Acquires 206,901 Shares of Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) major shareholder Grain Co Continental purchased 206,901 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $684,842.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,406,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,894,303.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Grain Co Continental purchased 62,001 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $197,783.19.

On Friday, November 30th, Grain Co Continental bought 32,037 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,673.96.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Grain Co Continental bought 28,275 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $83,694.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Grain Co Continental bought 46,111 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $135,566.34.

On Friday, November 23rd, Grain Co Continental bought 4,784 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $14,112.80.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Grain Co Continental bought 134,033 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $400,758.67.

On Monday, November 19th, Grain Co Continental bought 97,523 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $287,692.85.

On Thursday, November 15th, Grain Co Continental bought 84,902 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $245,366.78.

On Monday, November 12th, Grain Co Continental bought 37,701 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,169.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 157,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,956. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.46.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 74.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 340.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 73,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 439,000 shares during the period. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 target price on RiceBran Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

