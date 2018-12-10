Insider Buying: TCG BDC Inc (CGBD) CFO Acquires 800 Shares of Stock

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 800 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $11,936.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. TCG BDC Inc has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $922.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. TCG BDC had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $15.25 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/insider-buying-tcg-bdc-inc-cgbd-cfo-acquires-800-shares-of-stock.html.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.