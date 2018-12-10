Insider Buying: TCG BDC Inc (CGBD) CFO Acquires 800 Shares of Stock

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 800 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $11,936.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CGBD stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. TCG BDC Inc has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $922.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. TCG BDC had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.06%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $15.25 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
About TCG BDC
TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.
