Insider Buying: Vianet Group PLC (VNET) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Vianet Group PLC (LON:VNET) insider Chris Williams purchased 1,000 shares of Vianet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £1,040 ($1,358.94).

VNET stock opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.42) on Monday. Vianet Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.89).

Get Vianet Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/insider-buying-vianet-group-plc-vnet-insider-buys-1000-shares-of-stock.html.

Vianet Group Company Profile

Vianet Group plc engages in the design, development, sale, and rental of fluid monitoring and machine monitoring equipment for the leisure and vending sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.