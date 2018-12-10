Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) SVP Sells 1,122 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $76,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $273,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $66.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $669.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.17 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 94.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,755 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

