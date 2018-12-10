Insider Selling: Empire Resorts Inc (NYNY) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) insider Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYNY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,582. Empire Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter. Empire Resorts had a negative return on equity of 44.85% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Empire Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empire Resorts stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.86% of Empire Resorts worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire Resorts Company Profile

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,070 video lottery terminals and 40 electronic table game positions, as well as Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York.

