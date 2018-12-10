Insider Selling: Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI) Director Sells $28,600.00 in Stock

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Director Carmine Falcone sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,620 shares in the company, valued at $120,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of HCCI opened at $25.62 on Monday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.54 million, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56.
Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $99.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 48,779 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 96,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
