Insider Selling: Trisura Group Ltd (TSU) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) Director Michael James George sold 400 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.83, for a total value of C$11,132.00.

Michael James George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Michael James George sold 100 shares of Trisura Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.52, for a total value of C$2,752.00.

TSU stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting C$26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832. Trisura Group Ltd has a 1-year low of C$24.00 and a 1-year high of C$28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$25.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Trisura Group Ltd will post 1.64999998150224 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance provider, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds, primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

