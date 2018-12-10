Insider Selling: Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Director Sells 1,872 Shares of Stock

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) Director George Herrera sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $74,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
George Herrera also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 7th, George Herrera sold 767 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $33,502.56.
Shares of NASDAQ:WYND traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.30. 1,401,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,807. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $57.67.
Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.
WYND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Wyndham Destinations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $66.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.85.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,713,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,054,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,819,000.
About Wyndham Destinations
Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.
